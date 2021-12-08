Nintendo gets a new official distributor with Convergent Systems, so what's changed?

We've just received our new OLED Nintendo Switch and if you're like us and picked up the console over the shopping season you might have noticed something different.

Apart from the red box and different packaging, the new OLED Switch box sports a sticker that mentions a "service centre" in Singapore.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

For most gamers and fans in Singapore, we do know that the long-time incumbent Maxsoft has been around for quite some time handling all things Nintendo, we'll get back to them later on.

When it comes to customer service, Convergent Systems will be handling all warranty claims for Nintendo on the island moving forward.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

In the event that anything fails within the first year of purchase, one-to-one replacements will be offered for the Nintendo Switch console, Joy-Cons, and Pro Controller.

However, if you've dropped the console or spilled liquid on it, you're out of luck, as the warranty only covers hardware failures under normal circumstances. In addition, when it comes to Joy-Con drift, there will be a 1:1 replacement as well.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

When it comes to games, we see a different sticker. One that is way more obvious than the console.

So, where is Maxsoft in all of this?

Well, it seems that it's pretty much status quo for them. In fact, they might have stepped up their game especially in the online space. They even have their own official store on Lazada and Shopee right now.

That said, there are now official Nintendo stores on Lazada and Shopee. Honestly, to the average consumer, there's no major change at all and most will naturally gravitate towards the stores (or retailers) which offer the best deals.

From what we've observed, it seems that the marketing machine is starting to come to life as well. For starters, there's even a new verified Nintendo (Southeast Asia) Facebook Page that has popped up recently.

Does that mean an official Switch online store will be available soon? Don't hold your breath on that.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

At this juncture, it looks like Convergent's involvement with Nintendo has plenty of upside for the consumer. Though, it might be different behind the scenes.

If anything, it looks like Convergent is looking to expand their retail channels as well with Nintendo products available at Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, KrisShop, Parisilk, Popular Bookstore, Tangs, Takashimaya Departmental Store and Unrival.

In our books, more choices for the consumer is always a win. That said, it simply could be a much bigger concerted effort for Nintendo to expand their presence in Singapore.

After all, Super Nintendo World is currently in the works at Universal Studios Singapore, in addition to the Pokemon Centre that's already at Jewel Changi Airport.

