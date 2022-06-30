Nostalgia beckons with Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection arriving in 2023

While studios and publishers continue to deliver new and exciting games, sometimes it is nice to relive the nostalgia of yesteryear with some classic titles. While you may no longer possess the right equipment to play certain games, remasters and re-releases can make things easier. For those who love your Mega Man, you’ll be glad to know that Capcom will be releasing the new Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

As revealed in the latest Nintendo Direct Mini, this new collection will feature all 10 Mega Man Battle Network games when it launches next year. The list includes:

Mega Man Battle Network 1

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue

Mega Man Battle Network 3 White

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team ProtoMan

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar

If you are unfamiliar with this particular series, the first game was released back in 2001 for the Game Boy Advance, and is a different kind of game compared to the mainline series of Mega Man games. Instead of platforming, it required players to use their strategic nous combined with deckbuilding elements, defeating enemies while moving on a 3×6 grid.

The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will also come with a gallery of more than a thousand illustrations to give fans something to chew on. A music mode will also be made available.

If you are hoping to grab the collection digitally, do note that it will be split into Legacy Collection Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. Having not had a new entry since 2006, this news will definitely make fans really happy.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will release on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Steam in 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.