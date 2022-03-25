Nothing Phone (1) officially announced, but no public reveals except for its UI

Carl Pei’s Nothing startup made good on its March 23, 2022 virtual event. The company announced the Nothing Phone (1) as promised, but the event was very light on details.

Nothing Phone (1) will use a reskinned Android operating system (like most Android smartphones). Called Nothing OS, the UI is “totally unified” with the Nothing Phone (1) physical phone design (although the latter wasn’t shown). For example, the Weather widget uses a dot-matrix design instead of typical animated graphics seen on most Android widgets.

Beyond its UI design choices, Carl Pei said Nothing Phone (1) has a Qualcomm chipset, will work with “non-Nothing” accessories and products, on top of a Summer 2022 proper launch. Until then, it’s much ado about Nothing.

Update: the Nothing team reached out to us with a few non-final samples of Nothing OS. We've appended a first look of its Home Screen below.

Home Screen — First Iteration (not final).

PHOTO: Nothing

Source: Nothing (YouTube)

