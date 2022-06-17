Nothing reveals Phone 1 design a month ahead of its official launch

Nothing just revealed the rear design of its Phone 1 phone.

Carl Pei shared the photo on Twitter and wrote that "leaks are harder to contain nowadays and many of you have been waiting for a long time." The photo shows what seems to be light strips on the rear of the phone, and a dual-camera setup.

Nothing officially announced the Phone (1) in March and confirmed it will be using a reskinned Android OS. Other confirmed specs include a Qualcomm mobile platform and compatibility with "non-Nothing" accessories and prdoucts

The Phone 1 will be officially unveiled on July 12.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.