Nothing said to launch its first phone in early 2022

Nothing is rumoured to be launching its first phone early next year.

According to 91Mobiles and tipster Mukul Sharma, Nothing's first phone is expected to be unveiled in early 2022.

Nothing recently announced a partnership with Qualcomm, which suggests that the upcoming phone will be powered by the latter's Snapdragon mobile platform.

Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, established Nothing earlier this year. Its first consumer product is the Ear (1) true wireless earbuds.

Nothing also owns all existing trademarks, logo and branding of Essential, a phone brand founded by Andy Rubin.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.