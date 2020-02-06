Now Singaporeans can get married in Sentosa on Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Remember when Sentosa became a virtual hangout for Singaporeans on Animal Crossing: New Horizons back in May?

Yeah, it turns out locals have been getting married there too. Given the current sitch preventing many lovebirds from officiating their vows, doing it virtually might not be such a bad idea after all.

This was definitely the case for Varian and Ruoyi. The pair, who were partners from their polytechnic days, was supposed to originally hold their wedding on May 30.

While they still had to postpone their actual wedding, the duo still made the effort to celebrate what would’ve been their special day by making their marriage “official” on the Sentosa Crossing virtual event.

PHOTO: Sentosa Singapore

This was thanks to an open call that the company put out on Facebook as part of the event, which the lucky couple was selected.

In a press release, the couple declared the island resort special to them, as they shared many “date nights, to birthdays and anniversary celebrations” there.

As such, they reached out to the folks at Sentosa, who gladly provided them with the virtual platform for which to hold their wedding.

The wedding itself featured the couple doing photoshoots at the various locales in Sentosa Crossing, including the Skyline Luge, Siloso Beach and the various beach clubs, as well as the Butterfly Park & Insect Kingdom.

PHOTO: Sentosa Singapore

The celebrations came to a head at the virtual version of Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa’s wedding aisle, where they were accompanied by their bridesmaids and groomsmen.

PHOTO: Sentosa Singapore

As the circuit breaker period draws to a close in Singapore, it is without a doubt that this is one of the more standout heartwarming moments for us stuck in quarantine.

Happy marriage, Varian and Ruoyi!

This article was first published in Geek Culture