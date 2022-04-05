OnePlus 10 Pro's Singapore pre-order begins, launches on April 15

Three months after OnePlus launched its 2022 flagship Android handset in China, the OnePlus 10 Pro came to Singapore (along with India, Europe, and North America) with a April 15, 2022 street date.

The Hasselblad partnership continues on the OnePlus 10 Pro with a second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. It offers Natural Colour Calibration with its 10-bit colour and DCI-P3 gamut, on top of 12-bit RAW capture on all three rear cameras.

Another photography feature is RAW+, where the OnePlus 10 Pro combines 12-bit RAW capture with the Hasselblad Natural Colour Calibration computational tuning.

The back comes with a standard 48MP primary shooter (f/1.8 aperture, 1/1.43-inch sensor, 1.12µm pixel size, multi-direction PDAF, laser AF, OIS).

Other lenses are an improved 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a greater 150˚ field-of-view (typical phone ultra-wide-angles sit around 120˚), and an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3.3x optical zoom.

Volcanic Black (right, bottom) is the only officially available OnePlus 10 Pro colourway for Singapore. PHOTO: Hardware Zone

To the front is a 6.7-inch QHD+ resolution (3,216 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The panel packs flagship features like 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits peak brightness.

On the software side of things, the panel has Dual Colour Calibration, which offers 50 per cent better colour accuracy at 500-nits and 1,000-nits.

As the brand's flagship mobile, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 5G compatibility. OnePlus added a five-layer 3D Passive Cooling System for heat management and to maximise the chipset's performance.

Inside, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W SuperVOOC - fast-charging unique to Oppo's battery tech. To preserve battery longevity, it also has Smart Charge Protection. In addition, the phone also has 50W wireless charging through AirVOOC.

While the brand officially merged with Oppo, OnePlus keeps its OxygenOS customisation instead of switching over to ColourOS 12 (good news for OnePlus fans).

OxygenOS 12 is based on Android 12, and the OnePlus 10 Pro will receive three major Android updates alongside four years of security updates.

ALSO READ: Global launch of OnePlus 10 Pro set for March 31

Pricing and availability

OnePlus 10 Pro global pricing announced at its 31 March keynote. PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The OnePlus 10 Pro is exclusively available at its Lazada online storefront on April 15, 2022, with an official retail price of $1,299 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage).

You can pre-order it now to receive a free pre-order gift worth S$99. The pre-order gift comes in two choices - the first option is a 65W wired charger with a one-metre cable, and the second is a 50W wireless charger.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.