OnePlus Ace has a race edition with 120Hz LCD display and 5,000mAh battery

Less than a month after unveiling the OnePlus Ace, the company announced a Race edition.

While both Ace models are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8100-Max chipset and support 120Hz refresh rates, the OnePlus Ace Race edition replaces the 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 6.59-inch LCD display.

The two models also differ in the battery aspect; the OnePlus Ace Race edition comes with a bigger 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The standard model has a 4,500mAh battery and supports 150W fast charging.

As for the mobile imaging department, the OnePlus Ace Race edition is equipped with three cameras on the rear (64MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + macro lens) and shoots 4K videos at 30fps. In comparison, the Ace has a 50MP main camera with OIS and supports 4K video recording at 60fps.

The OnePlus Ace Race edition is available for pre-order in China. The base model (8GB/128GB) has an official retail price of 2,000 yuan (S$411) while the 8GB/256GB model is priced at 2,200 yuan.

The premium model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space costs 2,500 yuan.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.