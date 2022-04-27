OnePlus rumoured to launch at least 15 devices this year

The rest of 2022 is going to be very busy for OnePlus.

Tipster @heyitsyogesh shared on Twitter that OnePlus will be unveiling at least 15 devices this year and this translates to at least one new launch per month. He added that most of the new devices will come from the Nord series.

Rumours suggest that four of these new devices include the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord 3 and the OnePlus 10. To date, OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Ace, and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

If @heyitsyogesh's claim is true, it marks a change in product strategy for OnePlus since its merger with Oppo last year. Between 2015 and 2018, OnePlus released two devices each year. For 2021, OnePlus unveiled 7 devices.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.