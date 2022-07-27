OnePlus explains why the OnePlus 10T has no mute switch

Days after revealing the camera specs of the OnePlus 10T, the company shared via an interview with The Verge the reason for removing the mute switch on the phone.

According to OnePlus chief designer Hope Liu, the mute switch is removed so that there is sufficient internal space for other components which are required for "high wattage charging, a large battery capacity, and better antenna signal".

Liu says the mute switch may look small, but it takes up 30mm2 of space on the motherboard area.

Liu added that the OnePlus 10T will have two "charging pumps" compared to just one for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

In addition, the OnePlus 10T has an antenna system with 15 separate antennas which improves signal reception when holding the phone in landscape mode.

Other specs that Liu confirmed are a 6.7-inch display, and colour options of matte black and glossy green. OnePlus will be unveiling the OnePlus 10T and OxygenOS on Aug 3.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.