OnePlus to unveil OxygenOS 13 and OnePlus 10T 5G on Aug 3

OnePlus has confirmed the launch event for its new mobileOS and smartphone.

The company revealed on its US site the launch event will be on Aug 3, 10am EDT (10pm Singapore time) at Gotham Hall in New York City. It provides six reasons why the OnePlus 10T 5G is a 'must-have':

The dragon reborn. Experience the next level.

Lagging in crowded areas? Your connectivity matters.

Forever Fast, Always Smooth. Unlock more possibilities.

Master the elements. Fire meets ice.

Break the speed limit. Rewrite the rules.

A new era in charging. Evolve beyond speed.

OnePlus confirms the OnePlus 10T 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. It also teases how the new OxygenOS 13 will bring enhancements to gaming, connectivity and customisation.

The OxygenOS 13 will be available first for the OnePlus 10 Pro and is coming to the OnePlus 10T 5G later this year.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.