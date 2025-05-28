Poly grad hopes to solve food delivery spillage problem with innovative GRIPBox

In 2022, she got a D7 for Mathematics for her O-level exam.

Three years later, Nallathambi Kavya is not only a fresh poly graduate but a founder of a start-up named GRIP, which aims to solve the woes of food delivery riders.

The product, GRIPBox, is a storage box which helps to solve the problem of spillage.

It is now in the testing stage and Kavya, 20, is still collecting feedback from delivery riders before she refines the product again.

"People say (GRIPBox) is very practical, easy to use and innovative," she told AsiaOne.

This achievement is a world away when she failed her O-level Math because she and her family tested positive for Covid-19 on the day of the exam, causing her to miss it.

The poor Math score meant she could not apply to study an engineering-related course in a polytechnic via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE).

Undeterred, Kavya, who told AsiaOne she wanted to pursue engineering "no matter what", focused on securing a place in polytechnic through the Direct Admissions Exercise (DAE), and was accepted into Republic Polytechnic's (RP) Common Engineering diploma programme.

The DAE allows students with ineligible qualifications under the JAE and Early Admissions Exercise to apply directly to a polytechnic for admission.

"I'm very grateful for (being able to enroll) because when I received my O-level results, I really thought that I couldn't make it into poly at all," she said.

Students enrolled in a Common programme have up to a year to decide on a specific diploma, and Kavya successfully transferred to the Diploma in Engineering Design with Business course after one semester.

She told AsiaOne that her journey as an entrepreneur started when a classmate who worked as a part-time delivery rider complained about his job struggles, which inspired her group to zero in on exploring storage options for motorcyclists as their final-year project.

After completing the project, Kavya continued developing the idea and decided to focus on a target audience of food delivery riders.

Unlike many of her peers who took on internships, she chose the alternative five-month entrepreneurship programme by RP, which allows students to develop their business ideas.

The "solopreneur" wanted to first tackle the "common" and "relevant" issue of food spillage, leading her to create GRIPBox.

The insulated box is supported by a frame and split horizontally into two by a removeable compartment.

The bottom section features six stretchable velcro straps designed to hold takeaway cups, while the netting at the bottom is for containers holding liquids such as soup.

Other packaged foods can be placed on the top section. Users can also utilise an S-hook to hook items on the frame, if desired.

Kavya revealed that her biggest challenge during the five months was managing time.

"It's not like a nine to five internship where after five, you have your own time. As a as a business owner, you're on call like 24/7, you need to be up and going."

But she added that she had a strong support system made up of friends and family, as well as her mentors who would check in on her and give advice.

Kavya also explained that the cost of the box depends on whether she adds or removes any features in the refining process, but she will keep it as affordable as possible.

Currently, she is waiting for the results of her university applications, hoping to pursue a degree in Business Administration.

She is also working on other products that will aid food delivery riders and hopes to launch GRIPBox by the end of 2025.

