OnePlus Nord 2 CE with Dimensity 900 rumoured to launch by mid-February

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is only in the market for about six months, but its successor is tipped to be coming in the next two months.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar and 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE (codenamed OnePlus Ivan) is expected to be unveiled in India by end January or mid-February 2022. The tipsters also shared the specs and possible price tag of the upcoming phone.

The Nord 2 CE is said to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, RAM options of between 6GB to 12GB, storage capacity options of 128GB and 256GB, and Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.

Other purported specs include a 64MP rear main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, a 16MP front-facing camera, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is likely to be priced between $433 and $505. The current Nord CE 5G (8GB + 128GB) is priced at $499.

Source: Yogesh Brar and 91Mobiles

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.