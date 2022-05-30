Only 501 Star Wars LG C2 OLED TVs exist globally

In Star Wars lore, Vader's Fist, the 501st Legion, was Darth Vader's army. Thus, it would come as no surprise if they had access to the beat gear and weapons. The new Star Wars LG C2 OLED TV clearly exemplifies that.

With only 501 models made in the world (or so we hear), this Star Wars LG C2 OLED TV will become hot property among Star Wars fans. And, it's a worthy television to get hold of as well.

This model is available in 65-inches and based on retail prices should cost around US$2299 (S$3,145). But the aftermarket will have something to say about that.

PHOTO: LG Electronics

Initially, it would look like the TV would simply be a cheap skinning for the much-praised TV. Thankfully it's not.

PHOTO: LG Electronics

Apart from the theme rear, the LG C2 OLED TV features -

A Special edition Star Wars-branded version of LG's Magic Remote

The Magic Remote control user interface is imbued with the look and sound of the iconic Star Wars lightsaber

An exclusive gallery of Star Wars content, such as original illustrated storyboards and posters of iconic scenes.

Star Wars-branded packaging featuring Darth Vader

For folks who have been unable to travel to Star Wars celebration, LG US has a signup page up for folks who might one want get a Star Wars LG C2 OLED TV for themselves.

Clearly, this is the TV we've been looking for and probably one of the best in the market to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi.

ALSO READ: LG launches its OLED and QNED TVs for 2022

This article was first published in Geek Culture.