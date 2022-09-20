Oppo celebrates 18th anniversary, launches Global Community for users

As part of its 18th anniversary celebrations, Oppo launched the Oppo Global Community for its users.

Oppo says the Global Community is its "catered interest" in users, and what the individual voices bring to a tech choir.

Within the Global Community is a hub, which is called Ecosphere where there are different Circles created for specific interests that users might have.

For example, there is a circle for Product Ambassadors to share their personal reviews and thoughts on Oppo devices.

There is also an ongoing contest, I See Oppo Everywhere where users can share photos/videos taken on Oppo phones to stand a chance to be featured in a special artist collaboration and win exclusive merchandise.

Besides launching the Oppo Global Community, the company also announced it has over 2,500 service sites globally.

In addition, exclusive promotions (e.g. discounts on repair services) will be given to users at more than 900 service centres in 24 countries from the 10th to 12th of every month as part of the Oppo Service Day.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.