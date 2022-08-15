Oppo rumoured to be working on 2 foldable phones for global markets

Oppo is reportedly working on two new foldable phones for release later this year,

According to tipster @heyitsyogesh, Oppo is planning to release two new foldable phones for the global markets which could challenge the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4.

The two new foldable phones are likely to be called Oppo Find N Fold and Oppo Find N Flip. Both devices are also believed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform.

Oppo launched its first foldable phone, the Find N in December 2021. However, it is only available in China. If Oppo releases the foldable phones globally, it may pose a serious challenge to Samsung.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.