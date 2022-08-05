Oppo Watch 3 lineup said to launch on Aug 10

Oppo could be unveiling its new smartwatch lineup next week.

Digital Chat Station claims the Oppo Watch 3 lineup will be announced on Aug 10. In addition, a purported render of the Oppo Watch 3 models has been leaked. The render appears to show the Oppo Watch 3 and Oppo Watch 3 Pro.

The Oppo Watch 3 lineup is confirmed to be powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ and W5 platforms. Other rumoured specs include eSIM support, colourOS and ECG.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.