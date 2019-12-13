Overexcited NDP auntie and brain injury survivor Takalah Tan dominated Twitter this year

Manchester United, Avengers Endgame and Game Of Thrones made for the most tweeted hashtags this year in Singapore, but let’s explore things that are way more important — the downright moving and/or hilarious things that got us all talking.

Twitter recently dropped #ThisHappened2019, a list of what made it to the top of the platform in Singapore, including the most shared and engaged tweets in the country.

With over 85,000 retweets and more than 191,000 likes, @SP1DERBOI scored the year’s Golden Tweet here with a thread that recounted a chance encounter with a very interesting person on the MRT train.

This dude walked up to me and complimented me on my shirt. seemed kinda off so I was set to say thanks for the compliment and move off, he was acting kinda funny and looked at me weird. Something told me to stay and listen tho and thank god I did. pic.twitter.com/s647Klxucp — minionman (@SP1DERBOI) June 18, 2019

You remember this one — it’s the tweet from back in June that chronicled the compelling life of Takalah Tan, a survivor of traumatic brain injury who continued to live his life to fullest with a big, big dose of optimism.

Following close behind is the highly amusing clip of a Singapore Zoo patron who absolutely lost her mind when zookeepers sneaked up behind her with a humongous python.

Genuinely heartwarming human interactions are always formulas for viral content, and Nicolette Shurthy caught footage of her dad sharing a moment with a toddler on the MRT as they laughed at Tom & Jerry cartoons together.

My father befriended a tiny human in the train today. They’re watching Tom & Jerry. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G8CaIbbqwz — nicølette shruthy (@serenteur) May 27, 2019

Singapore Civil Defence Force made it as the only government body at the top tier of local Twitter clout this year. SCDF firefighter Hafies Syazwan got his Tuas View Fire Station buddies to take part in a video that replicated a TikTok trend, resulting in a very badass clip that got over 26,000 retweets and over 23,000 likes.

whipped something up for the ord boy! 🚒 pic.twitter.com/8GovsRM9Wg — Hafies Syazwan (@hafieswaffles) May 16, 2019

Making it to the fifth-most popular tweet in Singapore in 2019 is one that's so hilarious and endearing at the same time. ’Tis none other than the clip of an auntie who got so excited watching the National Day Parade unfold that she accidentally smacked the head of another auntie sitting in front of her. The hoots of laughter by Iskandar Osman (@Eizziepeazie) just makes the whole thing a lot better.

Hahahahaha this auntie too excited till she hit the auntie in front 😂 #OurSingapore #NDP2019 pic.twitter.com/OQS2TaxHW8 — Iskandar Osman (@Eizziepeazie) August 9, 2019

