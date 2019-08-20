Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case

Here’s one durian that you can actually bring onto trains. While we’re still in the midst of durian season, why not get an adorable Apple AirPod case that pays tribute to the King of Fruits?

Sold online by Asian pop culture brand Kawaii Nation, the shock-resistant silicone case offers all the protection of a durian husk without causing a big stink. It’s pretty much a novelty item, functioning as an AirPods carrying case (complete with a carabiner) that won’t cause your expensive earbuds to fall out should you drop the whole thing.

As chunky as the silicone case appears to be, Kawaii Nation assures that wireless charging is still possible with the durian fitted on. No worries if you’re using the first-generation AirPods case, because there’s an opening for you to plug in a Lightning cable.

If all this whets your appetite to get one, it costs S$35 with free shipping. Because we’re deal hunters, there’s AliExpress, which sells the same case (and other fruity variations) for less than $5. Or if you’re smart, ditch the AirPods and get some actually solid wireless earbuds that offer superior audio.

