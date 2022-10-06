PC players won't get PlayStation first-party games until a year after launch

Console and PC gamers have always been divided by the platforms of choice, but that line has increasingly blurred as console makers look to a new market for their existing games.

Microsoft has already been a great example of that, and PlayStation has followed suit in recent times. However, for the hardcore console players, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst has revealed first-party PlayStation releases will still likely take "at least a year" before landing on PC. Live-service games, however, may come sooner.

This comes via Hulst's interview with Julien Chièze, where he shared that "it's been really great for the teams to see their wonderful creations also being released on PC… there are more players and that's really helpful. I think going forward, we'll see at least a year between releases on [Playstation] and on the PC platform, possibly with the exception of live-service games".

That is because such games are a "little bit different in nature because you want to have a really strong community, strong engagement right away, right when you go live. So we might in the case of our live-service offerings go day-and-date with PC and the PlayStation platform."

With Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God of War, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered already on PC and more to come, Hulst's comments will placate PlayStation gamers that are worried about losing that exclusivity. Indeed, it is less so about following Microsoft's day-and-date PC releases, and more about PlayStation's own strategy.

Earlier in the year, Sony had confirmed that it plans to release 10 live-service games by the end of fiscal year March 2026, and how many of those will eventually come to PC remains a question.

However, PC is clearly a core pillar for PlayStation, with Sony expecting PC and mobile games to make up almost half of its overall game released in 2025.

It would seem the lines are not just being blurred, but erased, perhaps it is really the time where play has no limits.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.