People are petitioning President Trump to stop sales of Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield has generated a good amount of anger, disappointment, and excitement over the past months.

As the latest addition to the beloved Pokemon series, people have had high expectations, only to have them sharply tempered by questionable decisions on the part of the game's creators.

Despite generally positive reviews from critics - the game has an 81 on Metacritic right now - some fans are apparently so angry that they're petitioning the White House to stop sales of the game.

Yes, they're asking no less than President Trump to put an end to sales in order to "wake up Game Freak".

Here's a choice excerpt from the petition:

President Trump and Congress, the newest Pokemon games by Game Freak and Nintendo are negatively impacting the market with questionable decisions. We believe if the sales of the games were to stop, it will wake up Game Freak and we'll get quality back. This will set a bad standard in the markets if these were to get sold. We, as both Pokemon fans but more importantly, American Citizens believe this is violating our Market rights and need something done about this.

People feel strongly about Pokemon, and there's even a list on Reddit with all the perceived problems with the game. For instance, the National Dex is missing from the game, which means that players won't be able to carry over most of their Pokemon from their previous games.

Sword and Shield will only feature a limited selection of Pokemon, and only Pokemon from the Galar Pokedex can be transferred to Sword and Shield.