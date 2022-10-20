Playstation's DualSense Edge controller costs about half a console, coming January 2023

We have known for a few months now that Sony is finally entering the pro-level controller space with its own offering in the form of the DualSense Edge wireless controller. While the features are set to offer players a distinctly different kind of experience, that will all come at a price, and according to the latest reveal, the DualSense Edge will set you back a hefty US$199.99 (S$285) when it launches on Jan 26, 2023.

For more localised pricing for players in Singapore, the official pricing is $295.90. Whether that is a price you will be willing to pay depends on your need for some of the admittedly awesome features the controller will bring.

The DualSense Edge wireless controller features a host of hardware and software-based personalisation options, including button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles, and a unique on-controller user interface. It also sports the signature comfort and immersive features of the DualSense wireless controller, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

You can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours with the included three changeable sets of stick caps and two changeable sets of back buttons. Everything will come bundled in the included carrying case, and you can even charge the controller via a USB connection while it’s stored in the case to make sure you’re always ready for your next play session.

Here’s a breakdown of everything included as well as a closer look at the carrying case:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 Standard caps

2 High dome caps

2 Low dome caps

2 Half dome back buttons

2 Lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

In addition, the replaceable stick modules will be available globally on Jan 26 for $28.90.

Local pre-orders are set to start sometime next week, although it would be wise to see what the press has to say about this expensive investment first before making a decision.

Of course, having seen how the DualSense has performed, Sony and PlayStation are certainly in good positions to ensure that the DualSense Edge pushes all the boundaries in the best ways.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.