Poco continues the push for value with the M4 Pro and X4 Pro 5G

Poco is one of the most aggressive names in the price game and they’ve stuck to the same playbook with the Poco M4 Pro and X4 Pro 5G, which covers the bang-for-the-buck entertainment and flagship ’lite’ categories respectively. Mind you, both phones are priced under $500.

Poco M4 Pro

As an entertainment-centric device, the M4 Pro prioritises the display above all else. The 6.43" AMOLED DotDisplay sports 2400 x 1800 FHD+ resolution and DCI-P3 support with a brightness rating of up to 1,000 nits. The 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate also makes navigating menus and gaming smoother.

The modest camera system features a 64MP high-resolution main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera (118°), a 2MP macro lens and a 16MP front camera.

All this is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96, which is now becoming a de facto SoC for budget devices. Poco also uses its LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus tech to keep devices cool. The phone also features Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology that converts 3GB of storage space into pseudo-RAM.

The M4 Pro is currently Poco’s lightest phone, weighing in at just 179.5g and measuring 8.09mm thick. And yet, they’ve managed to squeeze in a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging (full charge in one hour).

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Having a phone that’s a tier below flagship-class for less than $500 sounds almost too good to be true. In some way, it’s more a reflection of the general state of technology, and to a smaller extent, the more aggressive pricing for these devices.

Much like the M4 Pro, Poco doesn’t skimp on the display. The 6.67" AMOLED DotDisplay (2400 x 1080 FHD+) screen also supports the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and has a brighter backlight that tops out at 1,200 nits. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate with a very responsive 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The X4 Pro 5G’s 1/1.52" 108MP sensor is probably not something you’ll find very often on a sub-$500 phone camera. It’s accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP micro camera, along with a 16MP front camera.

Powered by a 6nm process Snapdragon 695 for 5G capabilities and like the M4 Pro supports Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology for an extra 3GB of RAM on top of the 8GB onboard.

It also has a 5,000mAH battery and 67W charging, which enables the phone to charge up to 70 per cent capacity in 22 minutes.

Availability

Both phones will go on sale from March 3.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is available in 6GB+128GB ($399) and 8GB+256GB ($449) configurations exclusively via Shopee. Colours available are: Laser Black, Laser Blue, and Poco Yellow.

The Poco M4 Pro is available in 6GB+128GB ($349) and 8GB+256GB ($449) variants exclusively on Lazada. Colours available are: Power Black, Cool Blue, and Poco Yellow.

If you’re interested in either of these phones remember to get in early as there are early bird prices (limited quantities) with the Poco X4 Pro 5G priced at $379 and $429 and Poco M4 at $299 and $349.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.