Vivo V23 5G launches in Singapore at $699

Vivo just launched the new entry-level V23 5G in Singapore.

Like the V series predecessors, the V23 5G series focuses on its design and camera work, offering users the basic smartphone experience without encroaching into the X series price range.

Vivo used a one-piece aluminium frame design and Flourite AG technology to soften the phone’s appearance. It has a colour-shifting exterior that works when shone under UV light, making it yet another exciting option among many conventional-looking handsets in the market.

For selfies, the V23 5G uses dual-front cameras consisting of a 50MP main and 8MP wide-angle to enable a host of related features. For example, the 50MP front shooter has AutoFocus, while the wide-angle caters to group selfies. The front cameras also come equipped with LED lights for added lighting in selfies.

The triple rear cameras are a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP wide-angle, and a 2MP macro camera, covering most shooting scenarios. In addition, both front and back cameras are capable of 4K resolution videography.

The V23 5G’s processor is a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset with built-in 5G connectivity, while its 6.44-inch AMOLED display has FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) has 90Hz refresh rate for gaming. Other souped-up features are its 4,200mAh battery with 44W fast-charging, a built-in vapour chamber for cooling, and extended RAM 2.0 if you need the extra virtual memory for apps.

Pricing and availability

The Vivo V23 5G officially goes on sale in Singapore from March 5, 2022 onwards. It has a retail price of $699, in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.

You can find the Vivo V23 5G at M1, Singtel, StarHub, as well as Vivo’s official e-commerce platforms (Lazada, Qoo10, Shopee). It’s also found at consumer electronic IT stores, authorised retailers, and Vivo’s concept store at Causeway Point.

Pre-order is available until March 4, 2022, where customers can get $50 off should they choose to order via Challenger, Lazada, and Shopee. For a limited time, customers who purchase via the official channels above can get a phone case (worth $19.90 for free), and customers who buy at selected channels can get an auto soap dispenser (worth $21.90). The promotions are all while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.