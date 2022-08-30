Pokemon Go Safari Zone returns to Singapore after 3 years with a unique Pokemon to catch

It's time to catch 'em all once again as Pokemon Go Safari Zone returns to Singapore after three years.

Announced today (Aug 30) by The Pokemon Company (TPC) at a press conference held at Jewel Changi Airport, the Safari Zone event is part of TPC's Pokemon Air Adventures campaign in Singapore.

Pokemon Go Safari Zone: Singapore is part of a special Pikachu Weekend event that will run from Nov 18 to 20.

It'll be held at Gardens by the Bay and Pokemon trainers in Singapore can gather physically for this large-scale Pokemon Go event to catch some 'mons — including Maractus, a Pokemon unique to this event.

PHOTO: TPC

Also for the first time in Pokemon Go, trainers will be able to encounter a shiny Purrloin if they're lucky.

It was also announced during the press conference that Niantic developers will be in attendance so it's your chance to chat and socialise with the brains behind the game.

Pokemon Go Safari Zone: Singapore is a ticketed event so be sure to grab yours before attending.

Additionally, trainers can look out for a special purple-floral shirt-wearing Pikachu as part of this event. It'll appear in the wild around Singapore for a year, starting from November 2022.

PHOTO: TPC

Felix Loh, CEO of Gardens by the Bay, described the event as "another opportunity for the community to gather at this iconic location to have fun and bond with one another".

The Pokemon Air Adventures campaign also includes a partnership with Scoot and the two have created the first Pokemon-themed livery and inflight experience with an Asean airline.

PHOTO: Scoot

Susumu Fukunaga, corporate officer of TPC, shared: "Although the pandemic situation is still unpredictable, we hope this event will be a catalyst for people to kickstart their travels once again as borders reopen and life returns to normal.

"With this project, we hope to contribute to the tourism and transportation infrastructure industries in various regions and that the Pikachu Jet TR will be a symbol of this connectivity among communities and bring joy to everyone involved."

