Pokemon Scarlet and Violet lets you make sandwiches and technical machines for your team

After a long day of adventuring and battling Pokemon trainers, there's nothing better than eating good food and getting quality rest. Players could make and feed their critters curry in Pokemon Sword and Shield, but the upcoming Scarlet and Violet is raising the domestic meter up by a notch.

A new 14-minute trailer has revealed an all-new picnic area, where you can assemble sandwiches for your crew, and feed, bathe, and play with them during your downtime. It's an extremely cute affair that extends to multiplayer, allowing fans to enjoy the experience with their friends through the Union Circle feature.

Here's how it works. After starting a picnic almost anywhere in the region, Pokemon will gather around — including Koraidon or Miraidon, the Legendary duo for the Generation 9 game — and you'll be able to make sandwiches for them using ingredients purchased in towns. If stacked up successfully, the sandwiches will restore your Pokemon’s health and add special buffs; otherwise, they may topple over.

These picnic areas are also where Pokemon can be scrubbed clean with an adorable Mareep sponge, which will restore HP and increase their affection towards you. In Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon will get visibly dirty depending on their trekking route, so they might end up being caked in "mud from the roadsides, snow from snowstorms, and sand from sandstorms".

The site can be decorated with various elements, such as tablecloths, water bottles, and cups to create an aesthetic backdrop for photo-taking as well. This element of customisation isn't just confined to picnics, however — the game's TM Machine mechanic will allow Trainers to make their own Technical Machines (TMs), which are required for Pokemon to learn new moves or change attacks.

These can be made using League Points (or LP for short) obtained by advancing the story or trading, and materials dropped by wild Pokemon after battle. A single TM can only be used once, but if you have enough LP and the right materials, you can make as many as you like using the TM Machine located at every Pokemon Center in Scarlet and Violet.

Other notable points from the trailer include more customisation options for the player, a Girafarig evolution (Farigiraf), and an auto-battling feature. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is coming to the Nintendo Switch on Nov 18, and will bring players to the new Paldean region that comes loaded with tons of new critters to catch, including Lechonk, Smoliv, Pawmi and a uh, bizarre new Diglett called Wiglett.