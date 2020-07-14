This Pokemon-themed renovation for a 5-room flat will set you back around $65k

A local interior design firm has the perfect renovation concept for anyone that loves Pokemon so much that every inch of the apartment is covered in Pokemon accoutrements. 

Yes, even the toilets too. There is no escape from Snorlax, Pikachu, Charmander and dozens of other characters from the Japanese anime, video game and film franchise. 

In the end, the concept for resembles more like a fancy Pokemon-themed hotel than an actual 5-room flat — what with the life-sized Mega Charizard X figurine, gigantic Snorlax bean bag and multiple picture frames of all things Pokemon. 

Even when one goes to sleep in what appears to be a master bedroom, there will be no less than nine pairs of Pikachu eyes gazing into the darkness. 

But at least the Oddish-themed bedroom sports a classy wallpaper and colour scheme. 

The toilets really do have an understated charm though, with the aesthetics matching the hues of Snorlax and Pikachu. 

Responding to queries on Instagram, Absolook Interior Design mentioned that the entire project is estimated to cost around $65,000 — the price to pay to stay in a home that lives and breathes Pokemon. 

𝕆𝕨𝕟 𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕃𝕠𝕠𝕜 𝕊𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕤 . 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙇𝙖𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙩: 5 Room Tampines Green Flora 𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚 Size: 93 sqm 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙢𝙚:  Pokémon . " 𝑷𝒊𝒌𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒖, 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒍𝒖𝒄𝒌𝒚 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒓 𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐𝒅𝒂𝒚!" This is one home that even Ash and the Pocket Monsters are going to be proud of. Focusing the theme of this house on the popular Japanese anime and combining modern day design techniques, we are sure that all of you Pokémon Trainers out there will want to " 𝑪𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉 '𝑬𝒎 𝑨𝒍𝒍 ".

