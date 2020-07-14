This Pokemon-themed renovation for a 5-room flat will set you back around $65k

A local interior design firm has the perfect renovation concept for anyone that loves Pokemon so much that every inch of the apartment is covered in Pokemon accoutrements.

Yes, even the toilets too. There is no escape from Snorlax, Pikachu, Charmander and dozens of other characters from the Japanese anime, video game and film franchise.

PHOTO: Absolook Interior Design / Facebook

In the end, the concept for resembles more like a fancy Pokemon-themed hotel than an actual 5-room flat — what with the life-sized Mega Charizard X figurine, gigantic Snorlax bean bag and multiple picture frames of all things Pokemon.

Even when one goes to sleep in what appears to be a master bedroom, there will be no less than nine pairs of Pikachu eyes gazing into the darkness.

PHOTO: Absolook Interior Design / Facebook

But at least the Oddish-themed bedroom sports a classy wallpaper and colour scheme.

PHOTO: Absolook Interior Design / Facebook

The toilets really do have an understated charm though, with the aesthetics matching the hues of Snorlax and Pikachu.

PHOTO: Absolook Interior Design / Facebook

Responding to queries on Instagram, Absolook Interior Design mentioned that the entire project is estimated to cost around $65,000 — the price to pay to stay in a home that lives and breathes Pokemon.

ilyas@asiaone.com