Post-GE2020: Meme highlights from Polling Day (and night)

After weeks of intense politicking, Singapore’s most unusual general election yet is finally over, with the nation pulling off a successful election amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Nonetheless, it’s all done and dusted. The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) retains its supermajority in Parliament this time around but lost the newly carved-out Sengkang GRC to the opposing Workers’ Party (WP), which now has 10 elected MPs in office. 

In what has been dubbed a crisis election, the PAP won 61.24 per cent of the overall votes, a 8.66 per cent drop from its 69.9 per cent share in the 2015 polls. The share of the popular vote was not as high as he would have liked and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged that there indeed was a “clear desire for a diversity” of views in Parliament. 

And because this election has been largely an online one due to the pandemic, there was a clear diversity in the realm of internet funnies too with local meme lords churning out work throughout the course of Polling Day (and night). Now that you’ve rested up from staying awake into the wee hours of the morning, catch up on some memes you might have missed below. 

Extended polling hours

https://twitter.com/tzehern_/status/1281557716465414146

That white cat

View this post on Instagram

SPY CAT

https://twitter.com/Kafoosh/status/1281610010498236416
View this post on Instagram

@sgpolitico

Marymount SMC now with Singapore’s first female general as their MP

https://twitter.com/murukkus/status/1281660549785214976

Pioneer SMC independent candidate with only 2 per cent of votes

https://twitter.com/visakanv/status/1281646396102201344
https://twitter.com/azraeltay/status/1281658463316144130

Music piping in during victory speeches

View this post on Instagram

@sgpolitico

WP scoring Sengkang GRC

https://twitter.com/maxtrimblr/status/1281627486543998977

Sengkang GRC MP-elect Jamus Lim

https://twitter.com/tzehern_/status/1281746341559857154
https://twitter.com/notjozua/status/1281626696895000576

Trying to stay awake through it all

View this post on Instagram

kiwek

https://twitter.com/tzehern_/status/1281635294173773824 https://twitter.com/Lz_Hakim/status/1281790061495775233

