Post-GE2020: Meme highlights from Polling Day (and night)

After weeks of intense politicking, Singapore’s most unusual general election yet is finally over, with the nation pulling off a successful election amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nonetheless, it’s all done and dusted. The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) retains its supermajority in Parliament this time around but lost the newly carved-out Sengkang GRC to the opposing Workers’ Party (WP), which now has 10 elected MPs in office.
In what has been dubbed a crisis election, the PAP won 61.24 per cent of the overall votes, a 8.66 per cent drop from its 69.9 per cent share in the 2015 polls. The share of the popular vote was not as high as he would have liked and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged that there indeed was a “clear desire for a diversity” of views in Parliament.
And because this election has been largely an online one due to the pandemic, there was a clear diversity in the realm of internet funnies too with local meme lords churning out work throughout the course of Polling Day (and night). Now that you’ve rested up from staying awake into the wee hours of the morning, catch up on some memes you might have missed below.
