Pre-order and release dates of Google Pixel 7 leaked

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may launch by mid October.

Based on on "very reputable sources", Front Page Tech claims the Pixel 7 phones will be available for pre-order on Oct 6 and retail availability will start a week later from Oct 13.

Google released official photos of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro during its annual developer conference in May.

Some official specs include a glass rear design, a 2022 version of the Google Tensor chipset, and Android 13.

Rumours suggest an 8MP selfie camera, dual-rear 50MP camera with ultra-wide lens, 128/256/512GB internal storage options, and 5G connectivity.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.