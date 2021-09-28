Prove your Dota 2 mettle at the Red Bull R1v1r Runes tourney

I’m no spring chicken whose finger is on the cusp of every gaming meta but even I can tell that 1v1s in the context of a team game is the modern-day equivalent of, “eh [insert your choice creative expletive here], you not happy we go outside now settle!"

Ah, memories.

That aside, if you fancy yourself to be quite the hotshot in a Dota 2 1v1 then listen up: Red Bull is bringing Red Bull R1v1r Runes to Singapore for the first time.

Red Bull R1v1r Runes is a custom map built in the Dota 2 environment. The tournament is designed as a fast-paced 1v1 mirror matchup format that rewards intuition and the ability to make quick decisions.

To score a win, a player must first get three kills or score the first kill on an enemy T1 Tower. Each player receives the same items at the start and throughout the game, which eliminates (mostly) any salty post-match barbs (excuses) about luck and the match being rigged.

The format also makes it easier especially for casual players to take part as it’s always tough to coordinate scheduling meetups for teams to practice together.

The tournament is free for all to enter, and it’s a good a time as any to test your individual skills in a competition where there’s something to be won aside from bragging rights. The winner of the competition stands to walk away with an EPIC Gaming Setup (literally) as well as the chance to face-off against two-time The International (TI) World Champions: Team OG.

That’s another upside about not having to be in a team; you don’t need to think about how to split the grand prize, which is a Dreamcore Ghost Gaming PC worth S$2,975, a Steelseries Arctis 5 headset, Steelseries Apex 5 keyboard, Steelseries Rival 5 mouse and Steelseries QcK mousepad.

Online registrations are open here from now till Nov 5. The competition is open to all Singapore residents aged 18 and above who have personal Steam accounts. Dates for qualifying rounds and the Singapore Finals are as follows:

Nov 13: National Online Qualifier 1

Nov 14: National Online Qualifier 2

Nov 20: National Finals

Finalists can also look forward to an intimate Q&A session with Team OG, the only Dota 2 team to win successive titles at TI, the premier Dota 2 competition.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.