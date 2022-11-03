PS VR 2 launching February 2023 at $869, will cost more than elusive PlayStation 5

When it comes to gaming tech, the prices are only ever going to go higher, and that has been proven right as Sony has now revealed the cost price and launch date of its upcoming PlayStation VR 2. The PS VR 2 will be launching on Feb 22, 2023, and it can be yours for an eye-watering price of SGD869 / MYR2,799 / IDR10,599,000 / THB22,190 / PHP34,790 / VND17,890,000.

At that price, you will be taking home the PS VR 2 headset, PS VR 2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones. A separate bundle along with Horizon Call of the Mountain will see the price jump up to SGD939 / MYR2,999 / IDR11,499,000 / THB23,890 / PHP37,390 / VND19,390,000.

PHOTO: PlayStation

PHOTO: PlayStation

PHOTO: PlayStation

If you are looking for the whole package, be sure to also get the PS VR 2 Sense controller charging station, which is retailing for SGD69.9 / MYR229 / IDR899,000 / THB1,699 / PHP2,790 / VND1,490,000, and launching on the same day.

The technology powering the new device is definitely interesting, but it may just be too pricey for the average consumer to consider, since it will cost more than a PlayStation 5 console, and that is if you can find one out in the wild.

However, should you choose to be an early adopter, there is already plenty of games to look forward to. Aside from the abovementioned Horizon Call of the Mountain, the launch date announcement also came with 11 new PS VR 2 titles shown off for good measure.

Here are the games you can play in the coming days on the new device:

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Immerse yourself in this fast-paced roller coaster action-horror-shooter where every move you make, and everything you see, could mean the difference between life and death.

Experience the thrill of the most nightmarish VR roller coaster action-shooter, enhanced by the innovative features of PlayStation VR 2 and set inside the sinister world of The Dark Pictures Anthology.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Play as the leader of an elite fireteam in the middle of a war over a top-secret biochemical weapon that has recently been discovered. Who is responsible for this weapon and for what reason? Be prepared for fierce resistance from all sides as you battle a variety of crafty enemies and a relentless search for the truth.

The Light Brigade

From the minds at Funktronic Labs comes a new single-player roguelike experience filled with immersive gunplay and moody mystery. As the last line of defense against the darkness, you will enlist in the ranks of the Light Brigade and journey into the Sunken World as many times as it takes.

Pieced together from shattered memories, these procedurally-generated battlegrounds are filled with enemies lurking around every corner. You will be forced to strategically navigate through dense forests, frozen mountains, and forgotten graveyards with a steady rifle and light magic to keep the shadows at bay.

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition

Cities: VR is a VR adaptation of the leading city-builder, Cities: Skylines, where you get to build and manage the city of your dreams. From small hamlets to grand metropoles, design road networks, manage your city’s finances, and provide your citizens with the services they need as you buy land and expand your city.

Cosmonious High

From the creators of popular and award-winning titles Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator, comes an original creation. In this single-player alien adventure, players take on the role of a Prismi, a rare alien species that can adapt to any situation.

Upon crash-landing into the school, players find that it is alive with delightful characters, but plagued by mysterious malfunctions. Players will unlock powers to help restore Cosmonious High to its former glory on the PS VR 2.

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

This will be the most immersive Hello Neighbor experience yet using virtual reality in the all-new Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue. Mr. Peterson’s creepy house takes on a new level of immersion in VR, and there is nothing quite as scary as actually seeing that familiar shadow tower over you just before everything goes black.

You’ll return to that house and take on the role of six little neighbourhood heroes as they confront their fears to free their friend who is held captive in a bizarre basement prison.

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

This reworked version of the popular survival adventure game combines both Part 1 and Part 2 into one complete collection.

Set between Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, players crash land on the familiar Isla Nublar and find themselves trapped in an abandoned research facility. Your mission is to recover valuable information and survive while evading a host of ferocious and familiar dinosaurs.

Pistol Whip VR

Pistol Whip is an award-winning physical action-rhythm game where thrilling gunplay and dynamic tracks collide, creating a dreamscape world for players to blast, duck, and dodge their way through to become the ultimate action hero.

An enhanced version of the game for PlayStation VR 2 will introduce more depth and dimension to the blood-pumping action with headset feedback and haptic feedback, finger touch detection, and seriously boosted loading speed.

Zenith: The Last City

Coming to PlayStation VR 2 as a first-day launch title, dive right into hundreds of hours of new content, enjoy massive graphics updates, and experience the PS VR 2 features to bring you a truly next-level experience.

After The Fall

After the Fall, an intense co-op shooter set in a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles, will see players teaming up or going solo into the city and taking on the hordes of mutants or towering bosses.

Every slide you rack and magazine you release can now be felt throughout your entire hands through haptic feedback, while each gun now mimics its real-life counterpart in trigger pull weight using dynamic use of adaptive triggers.

Tentacular

Tentacular plunges you into the ocean-dwelling hulk of a gigantic mild-mannered mollusc, raised among humans on the bustling and eccentric island of La Kalma.

Get ready for a physics-based adventure bursting with inventive, immersive VR gameplay, a heart-warming story and oodles of humour. Solve puzzles using playful tools to build strange contraptions and spectacular structures, or wreak havoc with your lumbering bulk.

ALSO READ: Sony reportedly planning new PlayStation 5 console with detachable disc drive

Sony is expecting more than 20 titles at launch for the PS VR 2, and will have more details on the full launch game lineup in the future. That gives us plenty of time to save up if you want to be one of the first to try it out.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.