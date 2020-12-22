The PS5 is the ultimate Christmas gift - if you can get your hands on one

It's that time of the year again, where Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You heralds the start of the season of giving.

Our hosts Le En and Jarvis have been very vocal about the fact that they want a PS5 for Christmas and the generous folks at PlayStation Asia have come through for us with a set of the PS5 Standard Edition.

In this episode of Unwrapped, our hosts marvel at the size of this big boy and exclaim in wonder at the controller which elevates the gaming experience with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Then, they get a chance to swing through the streets of New York in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the Performance RT mode (60fps with ray tracing), a real feast for the eyes.

Aside from the standard PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive that retails at $729, there's also the PS5 Digital Edition (the one without a disc drive) that goes for a recommended retail price of $599. The PS5 has launched already, along with a handful of AAA titles including the Demon’s Souls remake, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and the new Sackboy game.

However, it's completely sold out islandwide so you will need to wait for a while before you can get your hands on a set. Just remember not to support scalpers.

bryanlim@asiaone.com