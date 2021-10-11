PSA: Do not remove the adhesive film from the screen of the Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch OLED owners are highly recommended not to remove the default screen protector on their devices.

The user manual states that users "should not peel off the anti-scattering adhesive film from the OLED screen of the console".

The anti-scattering adhesive film is used to prevent the glass from shattering into sharp pieces in the event of damage.

If you insist to install your own screen protector, Nintendo confirmed in a statement to The Verge that there will not be any issues if the screen protector is pasted over the pre-applied film.

You are advised to follow Nintendo's recommendation if you do not want to suffer a similar fate as the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The South Korean's first-generation foldable phone suffered from a series of display issues after reviewers removed the protective film that was pasted over the display.

Samsung clarified in a statement that the film is not meant to be removed.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.