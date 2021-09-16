Nintendo Switch update finally adds Bluetooth audio functionality

The day has finally come, and it appears that the Nintendo Switch always had the ability to enable Bluetooth audio. In a new announcement, the Japanese gaming giant has shared that the latest Nintendo Switch update is now live, and with it comes the ability to pair Bluetooth devices to enable audio output.

That means your headphones, speakers, and other audio devices will now work with the Nintendo Switch using Bluetooth. No support yet for voice chat, with Bluetooth microphones not being included, but we will take what we can get.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

There is also a cost, being that you can only connect up to two wireless controllers to the Nintendo Switch if you are using Bluetooth for audio. It also will not work if local wireless communication is being used.

The new firmware is not just about Bluetooth audio support. There is also a new Update Dock option, as well as some improvement to online connectivity. You will be able to maintain the Switch’s Internet connection in sleep mode, and see at a glance whether you are connected to 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz networks.

For the full patch notes, you can check them out via the Nintendo website.