SIA plane bound for Seoul encounters technical issue, returns to Singapore

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner flight from Singapore to Seoul on Monday morning (Aug 4) encountered technical issues and returned to Singapore.

Flight SQ600 took off at around 8.35am and was scheduled to arrive at Incheon International Airport at about 3.30pm local time (2.30pm Singapore time) on the same day.

The flight, which operates on weekdays, would usually make a left turn after passing Berakit in Batam before continuing towards Seoul. This time, data from flight tracking platform FlightRadar24 showed the flight in a holding pattern over the South China Sea before returning to Changi at around 9.55am.

A holding pattern is an oval-shape racetrack pattern that an aircraft takes while awaiting further instructions from air traffic control. These patterns are used for various reasons, including managing airspace congestion or allowing pilots time to troubleshoot in-flight issues.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, an SIA spokesperson said the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner turned back to Singapore shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.

The spokesperson said that the plane landed safely in Singapore at 9.54am on Aug 4, adding that all 388 passengers on board were provided with food vouchers while waiting for a replacement aircraft.

The replacement aircraft departed for Seoul at 12.55pm and landed at around 7.30pm local time (6.30pm Singapore time) according to data from FlightRadar24.

"SIA sincerely apologises to all affected customers for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority," said the spokesperson.

In July, SIA flight SQ246 from Brisbane to Singapore was diverted to Perth after the Airbus A350-900 experienced a technical issue.

In October last year, SIA flight 636 from Singapore to Tokyo was diverted to Taipei after the Boeing 777-300ER due to a cracked windshield.

[[nid:719211]]

editor@asiaone.com