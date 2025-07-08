SIA flight from Brisbane to Singapore 'experiences technical issue', diverted to Perth

Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ246 from Brisbane to Singapore was diverted to Perth on Tuesday morning (July 8) after the aircraft reportedly experienced a technical issue.

The aircraft, an Airbus A350-900, departed Brisbane on Monday night (July 7) and was scheduled to land at Changi Airport at 5.45am on Tuesday morning.

AsiaOne reviewed SQ246's flight profile on flight tracking website Flightradar24.

The aircraft cruised normally at 38,000 ft after taking off. About three hours and 50 minutes into the flight, the plane began to descend and levelled off at 25,000 ft as it passed north of the Great Sandy Desert in Western Australia.

About 20 minutes later, the plane turned south towards Perth. It descended further to 20,000 ft and eventually landed safely at Perth at 4.58am (4.58am, Singapore time).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a SIA spokesperson said that SQ246 landed uneventfully at Perth Airport at 4.58am on July 8, adding that all 272 passengers and 15 crew members disembarked the aircraft normally.

The aircraft requires a spare part and additional repair time, Australian publication The West Australian quoted a SIA spokesperson as saying.



SIA said that food and drinks were provided to passengers while waiting for a replacement aircraft.



"We are providing all necessary assistance to affected passengers, including the rebooking of connecting flights and hotel accommodation in Singapore, if required," said the SIA spokesperson.

The flight was later renumbered SQ9224 and took off from Perth at 4.38pm. It is scheduled to arrive in Singapore at around 9.40pm.



"SIA sincerely apologises to all affected passengers for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority," said the spokesperson.

[[nid:719211]]

editor@asiaone.com