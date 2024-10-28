Tokyo-bound SIA flight diverted to Taipei after windshield cracks mid-flight

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight headed to Tokyo was diverted to Taipei on Monday (Oct 28) morning after a windshield on the plane cracked mid-flight.

Flight SQ636 took off at Changi Airport at 11.16pm on Sunday (Oct 27) and was scheduled to reach Haneda Airport at 6.20am on Monday, according to FlightRadar24.

However, the plane had to divert to Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei, Taiwan due to a cracked windshield that occurred mid-flight, an SIA spokesperson told AsiaOne.

The Boeing 777-300ER, which was carrying 249 passengers and 17 crew members, landed "uneventfully" at about 4am local time, the spokesperson added.

Hotel accommodation was arranged for affected passengers.

The flight has since been renumbered to SQ9876 and set to depart Taipei at 8.30pm local time, the spokesperson said.

"SIA sincerely apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused," said the spokesperson.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority."

