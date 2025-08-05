More than 578,000 crossings made on June 20 at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints: ICA

A record number of more than 578,000 crossings were made on June 20 at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, surpassing the previous peak of over 562,000 crossings on Dec 24, 2024, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 5).

A daily average of more than 525,000 travellers crossed during during the June school holidays from May 29 to July 1, 2025, a 10 per cent increase compared to the June school holidays in 2024.

Travellers who departed the checkpoints during the June peak period had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.

The agency also said that those travelling to Malaysia over the National Day weekend can expect longer waiting time to clear immigration at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, the ICA said.

It expects heavy traffic at both land crossings from Aug 8 to Aug 10.

The authority also sought travellers' understanding to cooperate with its officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline.

"ICA will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply with officers' instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints," said a spokesperson.

Travellers can use the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or ICA's Facebook and X (former Twitter) accounts to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.

Those who need to travel during traffic peaks can also consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion.

