3-hour wait or longer: Motorists should expect delays at Woodlands Checkpoint, says ICA

Motorists travelling to Malaysia should expect delays, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) today (June 21).

The advisory comes amid the June school holidays and the weekend travel surge.

In a Facebook post today at 8.16am, ICA wrote: "Very heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint due to tailback from Malaysia. The tailback has extended beyond BKE (Woodlands) Exit 10A. Motorists can expect queuing time of three hours or longer."

A check by AsiaOne on the Check the Jam app at 10.55am showed the queuing time to Johor via Woodlands Causeway is approximately three hours and five minutes.

The queue time to Johor through the Second Link is more than two hours.

On the One Motoring website, a snaking queue of vehicles can be observed at the Woodlands Causeway from Singapore to Johor at 11.14am.

Some netizens commented on ICA's Facebook post that the massive jam had started at 4am today.

One netizen wrote: "We started queuing at BKE at 8am and just arrived at Singapore Checkpoint now at 11.20am. Don't come to Woodlands [Checkpoint]."

ICA had previously reminded motorists who jump queues at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints that they may get stopped by officers to make a U-turn to rejoin the queues.

They may also be blacklisted and face further disciplinary action.

