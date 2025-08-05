Wife of man who died in Bedok North accident looking for good Samaritan who administered CPR

The wife of Mohammed Fairuz Razali, 38, who was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash along Bedok North Road on July 18, is looking for the man who administered CPR to her husband after the accident.

In a Facebook post on August 3, 39-year-old Hazura said that witnesses saw how the man "did not give up" while trying to revive Fairuz.

"He performed CPR on my late husband and tried his best, even doing mouth-to-mouth multiple times to help revive him before the ambulance arrived...and for that, I am forever grateful," she wrote.

She then asked for those living in Singapore or nearby to share her post and requested that the kind Samaritan, or anyone that may know him, contact her privately.

"I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart," she said, adding that she hoped he will be blessed with "the greatest rewards for [his] kindness and humanity".

Believed to have self-skidded

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a motorcycle accident along Bedok North Road towards New Upper Changi Road at around 10.55pm on July 18.

Fairuz was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigations are ongoing.

Ekah Arshad, a friend of the family, had posted on Facebook on July 27, stating that they were only told Fairuz had self-skidded on the road.

He also called for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward with more information about the accident.

Fairuz, who'd been employed as a train technician at SBS Transit, was on his way to work when the accident occurred. Hazura had been asleep with their children when her phone rang and she saw several messages from her husband's colleagues, reported Shin Min Daily News.

When she finally picked up, she was told that her husband had been in an accident. Hazura rushed to Changi General Hospital, thinking it was a minor incident — only to be met with the devastating news that her husband had died, according to the Chinese evening daily.

"The police officer asked me to identify the body, informing me that my husband had been unconscious when he was brought in three hours ago," she said.

Police also told Hazura that Fairuz had been flung nearly 10 metres from his motorcycle, which was found severely damaged, reported Shin Min.

