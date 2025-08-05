Malaysian authorities searching for Singapore driver who filled container with subsidised fuel

Malaysian authorities have launched an investigation into a Singapore-registered car after its driver was spotted filling a tank of subsidised Ron95 petrol at a petrol station in Johor Bahru.

The incident occurred at Caltex Nusa Sentral, located in the Iskandar Puteri township, on Sunday (Aug 3) at around 6.30pm, according to a post on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

Photos showed a blue Mini Cooper, with a Singapore-registered licence plate, and a driver filling up a plastic container with Ron95 petrol.

Ron95 is subsidised petrol that is available for sale only to Malaysian-registered vehicles.

Foreign-registered vehicles are prohibited from purchasing Ron95 fuel and are only permitted to purchase Ron97, which is not subsidised.

Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, director of the Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN), said that the ministry is aware of the incident and has opened an investigation.

"A thorough investigation is being conducted to identify the location of the station involved and determine whether there has been a breach of existing regulations," she told the New Straits Times.

The ban on the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles remains in force, said Lilis Saslinda.

"If the investigation confirms any offence, appropriate action will be taken against the parties involved, including the petrol station operator if found to be negligent or complicit," she said, reminding petrol station operators to adhere to government guidelines.

