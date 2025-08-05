Daily roundup: Chinese EV brand JMEV officially launches in Singapore with the Elight sedan — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Chinese EV brand JMEV officially launches in Singapore with the Elight sedan

Another day, another new Chinese car, and the latest to arrive on our shores is JMEV, an EV brand that is targeted at budget-conscious consumers... » READ MORE

2. 'We wanted to try somewhere with footfall': Ben Yeo opens new fish soup stall at Orchard Towers

Last year, local actor-host and entrepreneur Ben Yeo had to relocate his fish soup stall Tan Xiang Fish Soup due to manpower issues... » READ MORE

3. 'Best job ever': Netizens tickled by NParks contractors using gel blasters to chase away monkeys

In an effort to manage the growing monkey population in Punggol, some National Parks Board (NParks) contractors have turned to an unexpected solution: gel blasters... » READ MORE

4. 'Did you have to go this far?' Malaysia's TV3 slammed after Bella Astillah made to present award to actress in ex-husband's scandal

Malaysian broadcaster TV3 and entertainment programme Melodi are under fire after the audience witnessed a messy turn of events during their award show Anugerah Melodi Terhangat 2025 (2025 Melodi Hottest Awards) on Aug 3... » READ MORE

