'Best job ever': Netizens tickled by NParks contractors using gel blasters to chase away monkeys

In an effort to manage the growing monkey population in Punggol, some National Parks Board (NParks) contractors have turned to an unexpected solution: gel blasters.

In a video uploaded on TikTok, NParks contractors can be seen using devices believed to be gel blasters, aiming water gel beads near the monkeys at a housing block in an attempt to scare them away.

Gel blasters are toy guns that shoot small, water-filled gel beads.

Several monkeys are seen escaping or avoiding the gel beads while residents and onlookers watch on.

In the comments section, several netizens have chimed in, with some finding the scene humorous, while others voiced concern about the potential harm to these animals.

"Don't hurt them", said one user while another wrote "Poor monkeys, it was their home".

Others, however, found light in the situation. One user wrote, "Best job ever. Where do I apply?" while another joked, "Can I apply? I've got marksmanship badge from army."

Others shared their own experiences dealing with monkeys near their homes, such as food snatching, and expressed appreciation for NParks' efforts.

However, other netizens pointed out that the actions of these contractors are not a permanent solution, with one adding that "residents should not have to live in fear of monkeys."

Between January and May this year, NParks received 280 macaque-related feedback cases in Punggol — more than double the total number recorded for the entire previous year, reported CNA in June.

The video has since garnered over 16,600 likes and 13,000 shares.

Measures to keep macaques away

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, How Choon Beng, NParks group director of wildlife management, said that as part of the ongoing efforts to manage the monkey population in Singapore, water gel beads have been used as an additional measure to guide macaques away from residential areas.

"The loud noise generated by the device and scattering of the water gel beads also allow the range of guarding to be extended," said How, adding that some macaques have grown accustomed to existing guarding measures.

"While the beads are not aimed at the macaques, should there be any inadvertent contact, the beads will burst upon impact and do not carry significant force at that range."

How highlighted that NParks will continue collaborating with relevant authorities and community leaders on a multi-pronged approach to minimise human food sources and expand outreach to Punggol residents on what to do when encountering macaques.

"This includes conducting various community engagement activities in the area such as sharing sessions with residents through Nature Kakis chapters, as well as carrying out outreach activities at community events," said How.

He added that NParks is continuing with regular monkey guarding patrols to herd the troop back into forested areas.

Remain calm and quiet when approached by macaques

NParks has advised members of the public to remain calm and quiet when approached by macaques and do not make any sudden movements or maintain eye contact with them. Instead, look away and back off slowly.

"Keep away from the area until they have left. Macaques have also associated plastic bags with presence of food and will try to snatch it when they see them," the board said.

"We advise members of public to keep plastic bags out of the sight of macaques when spotted."

Members of the public can also call the 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 for wildlife-related issues.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for comments.

