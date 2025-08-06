25-minute delay on East-West MRT Line between Boon Lay and Buona Vista due to track point fault

Morning commuters can expect a 25-minute delay between Boon Lay and Buona Vista stations on the East-West MRT Line on Aug 6 due to a track point fault.

Operator SMRT said on X at 6.03am that passengers should factor in an additional 15 minutes of travel time between Boon Lay and Clementi when travelling eastwards towards Pasir Ris.

In an updated post at 6.32am, the operator said the delay extended to Buona Vista station, meaning the affected stations also included Dover, Jurong East, Chinese Garden and Lakeside.

The delay was lengthened to 25 minutes, SMRT said at 7.17am, adding that free bus services are available between the affected stations.

The train operator advised travellers heading towards Jurong East station to transfer to the Thomson-East Coast Line and Circle Line at Woodlands and Bishan stations respectively.

SMRT President Lam Sheau Kai said that a point machine fault occurred near Jurong East station during the start of service on the morning of Aug 6, leading to trains driven slower for safe operations.

He explained that a point machine controls train movements at rail junctions when trains switch tracks, and that engineers are working to fix the issue.

Morning travellers on Facebook reported longer waiting times of up to 45 minutes at the stations, leading to them reporting to work late.

Some also reported having to wait longer at stations on the North-South Line, such as at Marsiling, Admiralty and Kranji.

In an updated post on Facebook at 6.15am, SMRT suggested alternative travel options via its website, including bus services.

As engineers work to recover train services, SMRT said travellers can download e-Travel chits at smrttravelchit.sg for evidence of their affected journeys.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.