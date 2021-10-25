PUBG: New State announces November release date with new trailer

The creators of PUBG: New State have finally announced a release date for their highly-anticipated battle royale game: Nov 11, 2021!

The game will launch on iOS and Android devices in more than 200 countries following a technical test that took place in October.

Developer Krafton also revealed post-launch support plans for PUBG: New State, confirming that the game already has a long life ahead of it. This free-to-play mobile game is set in the year 2051 within the PUBG universe, giving the first game a futuristic twist.

Its creative director Daehun Kim notes that the game plans to push the battle royale genre forward with more features such as weapon customisation, a drone store and a unique player recruitment system.

PHOTO: Krafton

New State will launch with four unique maps, include the futuristic Troi and franchise staple Erangel.

New updates will come on a seasonal basis, adding new content and balancing gameplay. Krafton also has a firm anti-cheat strategy in place to ensure gameplay remains fair for everyone, by detecting and restricting hacks and other attempts at cheating.

PUBG: New State has already surpassed more than 50 million pre-registrations on mobile platforms, so it's safe to say that the game already has a massive playerbase lined up for launch.

It's no surprise, either — PUBG Mobile and other mobile battle royale titles continue to rise in popularity, and this just adds ultra-realistic visuals and futuristic gameplay on top of a proven formula.

We'll update this article with the launch trailer when it's officially released.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.