Purported official poster of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra revealed

An official poster of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may have been leaked.

LetsGoDigital published a purported marketing poster of the Galaxy S22 Ultra which shows the new camera design and S Pen. While a tipster claims the Note moniker may live on in this model, the poster indicates otherwise.

Other notable features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra seen in the leaked poster include a Galaxy Note-like design with more rectangular edges and a Turkish Rose shade.

The white model seen underneath the Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to be the Galaxy S22+ with more rounded corners and a camera bump similar to the Galaxy S21 series.

The poster lines up with what we've seen from the leaked video on the Galaxy S22 dummy units. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 lineup on Feb 8.

READ MORE: Leaked video shows purported dummy units of Samsung Galaxy S22 models

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.