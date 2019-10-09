Purported Pixel 4 promo video reveals motion gestures and astrophotography mode

Spanish site ProAndroid managed to obtain a purported promo video of the upcoming Google Pixel 4 smartphone.

The one-minute promo video appears to confirm several new features such as motion gestures, an astrophotography mode, Night Sight improvements and enhanced Google Assistant features.

For example, the ad shows someone skipping songs on the Pixel 4 by simply waving the hand across the front of the device. This motion gesture is likely enabled by the motion-sensing radar technology, Soli.

The ad also teases that the Pixel 4 can "even get the stars" with the Milky Way in the background, and helps the user "get the perfect photo even in the dark".

There are also a few Google Assistant features shown in the ad such as finding certain photos with just voice controls.

9to5Google reported two days ago that the Pixel 4 is going to be equipped with Motion Mode and improved Night Sight. Other rumoured features include a 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage space.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.