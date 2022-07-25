Purported prices of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 leaked, consumers could pay more

Samsung could be selling the Galaxy Z Flip4 at higher prices this year.

According to the purported price leak, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 could start from EUR 1,080 (S$1,530). As prices are generally comparable in the US and Europe, Android Authority believes consumers should expect to pay at least US$100 more if the above leak is true.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 launched in Singapore last year with prices ranging from $1,398 to $2,398. Taking into account currency exchange rates, taxes and other charges, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 could turn out to be more expensive for consumers in Singapore this year.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 on Aug 10. It reportedly aims to ship 15 million of the new foldable phones this year.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.