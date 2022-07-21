Samsung’s cryptic tweets reveal Aug 10 Unpacked event

A trio of tweets on the Samsung Mobile Twitter feed appear to reveal the date for their next Unpacked event.

The first is a series of letters and symbols, the second is a colour chart based on the placement of the first, and finally, a simple match of the characters to the colours to get a date.

We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 18, 2022

The final image in the trio also asks the question, “When will something greater arrive?” And if this holds true, we can expect the answer on Aug 10, 2022 which is close to our earlier reported date.

Aug 10.2022 > Today

Watch something greater than before unfold at https://t.co/D6nxwskXj1. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/xopUxDhpRZ — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 19, 2022

Current rumours have Samsung unveiling the Galaxy Fold 4 and a Galaxy Flip 4 (images of both have apparently been leaking over the Internet already) along with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

