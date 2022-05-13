Purported renders and video of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 leaked

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold4 has been revealed in purported renders and a 360-degree video thanks to tipster @OnLeaks and @Smartprix.

The tipster claims there will be no changes in size to the cover display and main display. He adds that Samsung is likely to include an upgraded under-display camera on the main display. @OnLeaks says there will be improvements made to the hinge, but he does not know the specifics at the moment.

In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy Z Fold4 (155 x 130 x 7.1mm) is slightly shorter, wider and thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold3 (158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm). The new foldable phone is expected to have a minor change to the aspect ratio of the display.

The purported render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

PHOTO: Twitter/OnLeaks

The most significant change is the design of the rear camera module. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is seen with three protruding lenses and an LED flash. In comparison, the three camera lenses are housed in a bump on the Galaxy Z Fold3.

Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 in August or September.

ALSO READ: Another report suggests no built-in S Pen slot on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.